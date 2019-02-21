Joyce Lackey, 87, of Llano died Feb. 19, 2019

Joyce Lackey passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 87. She was born January 1, 1932, to Bill and Cassa Harden in San Angelo, Texas. She married T.L. Lackey on July 28, 1949.

Joyce lived most of her life in San Antonio near her family and later moved to Llano.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Cassa Harden; husband, T.L. Lackey; sisters Betty Talley, June Rausch, and Mildred Pair; and brothers, Beverly Harden, Bud Harden, and W.L. Harden.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Flores of San Antonio and Shirley Rackley of New Braunfels; sister Bessy Dow of Azle, Texas; grandchildren, Stan Teel and wife Lisa, Jason Harless and wife Tina, Tiffany Flores, Jimmy Rackley and wife Danielle, Jerry Rackley, and John Rackley; 11 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandkid; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce owned Stuff and Such in Llano for 10 years and loved to buy and sell all kinds of treasures.

Visitation is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service follows at 11 a.m. at Llano City Cemetery.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.