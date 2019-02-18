Categorized | Obituaries

Juanita Wood, 94, of Burnet died Feb. 9, 2019

Juanita Wood passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, in Burnet, Texas, at the age of 94. She was born in Ballinger, Texas, to Earl Collins and Naomi (Davis). Juanita was a resident of Burnet for 34 years since coming from Rosenberg, Texas. She served during World War II in the Navy as a WAVE. She later was a teacher for 27 years. She was a member of Kingsland Community Church and a former member of the Square Dance Club.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Collins and Naomi (Davis); husband, N. Ray Wood; son, Allan Wood; brothers, Jesse Collins and Tom Collins; and sister, Margaret Bryant.

She is survived by her daughter, Rama and husband Donald Sands of Rosenberg; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.


