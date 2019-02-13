Henry Fenno Straw, 90, of Burnet died Feb. 6, 2019

Henry Fenno Straw, 90, of Burnet, Texas, passed away with family surrounding him and singing songs of his faith on February 6, 2019. He was born to Fenno Warren and Vivian Grace (Sutton) Straw on July 9, 1928, in Gatesville, Texas.

Working in the oilfields as a roughneck, tool pusher, driller, field engineer, and regional engineer and putting himself through school and receiving his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas, Henry went to work for Texaco, where he spent the next 42 years in the oil and gas industry. In his years at Texaco, he became the vice president of alternative energy before he retired.

He was a member of the Longhorn Band while at the University of Texas, the American Society for Mining and Metallurgy and Exploration, the Texas Exes, and Highland Lakes United Methodist Church. He was a diehard University of Texas Longhorn and a Denver Broncos fan.

Henry loved his family very much and, to him, family was everything. He delighted in taking care of Mom and the kids! His greatest wish was to make it to his 90th birthday.

He loved to hunt, hike, fish, and ride horses in some of the most beautiful places on this earth and was able to work and travel extensively from the deserts of Saudi Arabia to the rainforests of South America.

Henry has met many friends and acquaintances all along the way with his wife of 66 years.

After retiring to Burnet, Henry enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and the deer and other wildlife on his property that has a creek that flows into Lake Buchanan. By far, it was not the same as seeing the “South Ridge” every morning but was a great substitute. He was a true believer in the Word and was looking forward to seeing his mother and his brothers again.

Henry is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Sheila Stewart and husband Michael of Lake Victor and Cynthia Jarrett and husband Dean of Midland; son, Henry “Scooter” F. Straw Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Geoffrey Straw, Parker Jarrett, Chace Jarrett, Micah Jarrett, Brooks Jarrett, Katie Slack, Korie Stewart, Rebecca Stewart, and Toni Stewart; and three great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends also survive him.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Fenno “Jack” Straw and Harry George Straw.

A visitation is planned from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Avenue in Kingsland. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, February 14, at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. The Rev. Grady Roe will officiate. An online register can be found at putnamcares.com.

Special thanks go to the caregivers who are now part of our family, Carla, Toni, Jeannie, Patsy, Teri, and Rose, and to Seton Hospice, Amy, Tim, and Penny.

Memorials may be sent to Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 Ranch Road 1431, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609; or your favorite animal charity.

Caring for Henry is entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.