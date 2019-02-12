Bess Rea Wall Daugherty died Jan. 9, 2019

Bess Daugherty, 86, passed away on January 9, 2019, in her home of 48 years in Rollingwood, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

She was one of four children born to Carlyle B. and Pauline (Gibson) Wall on November 8, 1932, in Burnet, Texas. She married Jerry Clayton Daugherty on June 18, 1954, and they were together for 40 years until his death in 1994.

Bess is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Ed and Correta Daugherty and Kieth and Gail Daugherty; two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Tom Chenault and Teri and Ronnie Mansfield; six grandchildren, Summer Fish and husband Tim, Jordan Daugherty and wife Brittany, Brandy Bates and husband Brady, Bryan Allen Chenault and wife Molly, Clayton Mansfield and wife Tiffany, and Jacob Mansfield; six great-grandchildren, Kailey and Cody Fish, Cheyenne Daugherty, Aaron and Allie Bates, and Haven Butler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clayton Daugherty, and grandson Bryan Aaron Daugherty.

A memorial service will be held in the Abington Center 3rd Floor at Bannockburn Baptist Church, 7100 Brodie Lane in Austin at 11 a.m. February 23.