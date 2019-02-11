Dorman Koerner Sr., 68, of Llano died Feb. 7, 2019

Dorman Lee Koerner, 68, of Llano, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Meegan officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are Bobby Boiller, Rod Muncy, Sheldon Wimberley, Billy Christopher Jr., Darryl Cox, and Chad Lockhart.

Dorman Lee Koerner Sr. was born March 18, 1950, in Mason, Texas, to William Hugo Koerner and Elnora Bertha (Oestreich) Koerner. He married Donna Eyvette Bigger on June 23, 1979, in Llano.

Dorman enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had an infectious laugh and touched many lives. He had a passion for cooking out, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elnora, as well as his in-laws, Boss and Lenora Levensailor, and brother-in-law, Lyle Bigger Jr.

Dorman is survived by his loving wife, Donna Koerner; daughters, Jimi Anne Woods and husband Bill and Jennifer Leigh Koerner; sons, William Lee Koerner and wife Tammy and Dorman Lee Koerner and wife Amber; grandkids, Joshua Lee, Aryol Channesse, Justin Laverne, Aeryn Cheyenne, Megan Marie, Caleb Michael, Kenndyl Rose, Jayce Lynn, Billy Ray Hugo, Abbigail Eyvette, Hayden Lee, Case Joseph, Makayla Rose, and Clayton Tyler; and six great-grandkids, Wiatt, Connor, Haven, Mason, Avelynn, and Kynlee.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.