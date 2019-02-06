The Picayune Magazine hitting Highland Lakes mailboxes

The first edition of The Picayune Magazine is hitting mailboxes starting today. The full-color February publication came out Wednesday, Feb. 6, for home delivery.

If you haven’t seen it yet, go check your mailbox.

We’re excited to finally get The Picayune Magazine in your hands. It features articles about the people and places that make the Highland Lakes such an incredible place to live, work, and play.

Inside the February edition, you’ll discover stories about the love of people’s lives.

You can read about how one mom turned her passion for sugar cookies into a business that puts smiles on people’s faces.

Then, there’s Sally Armstrong, who fell in love with the miniature Mediterranean donkey, which led to a herd of the critters. Learn how those donkeys earned her a trip to Windsor Castle.

A musical staple of many Highland Lakes churches is the organ. Pick up The Picayune Magazine and read how two organists help get their congregations into the spirit.

We also talked with three couples — from newlywed to several decades together — to get their perspective on what makes a successful marriage.

The February edition of The Picayune Magazine is the only place you can find these stories as we won’t be putting them online at 101HighlandLakes.com until March.

In our My Highland Lakes feature, Burnet High School band director Jason Jones shares some of his favorite local places to have fun and eat. Look for familiar faces in The Guest List, a photo page of people who attended a featured local event. For more events, check out The Short List.

Also, be sure to check out the new crossword puzzle, which includes some Highland Lakes clues.

If you like what you see, let us know. If you have some suggestions or ideas, feel free to share those as well. You can email Editor-in-Chief Daniel Clifton at editor@thepicayune.com.

Good reading.