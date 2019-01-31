‘Shorthanded’ employers turn to Llano Job Fair on Feb. 7

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Briley Mitchell, executive director of the Llano Chamber of Commerce, has talked to business owners across the area, and they all have a common problem.

“Everybody needs somebody to work, whatever the business is,” he said. “They’re all shorthanded, and it’s hard to believe.”

That’s why he is looking forward to the upcoming Llano Job Fair, where employers can meet perspective employees in the hopes of filling those voids.

The job fair is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Wright St. There is no cost to businesses or admission to perspective employees.

“It’s the first job fair we’ve done (in Llano) in a really long time, if ever,” said Craig Henry, business services representative at Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. “My job with the Work Force is to provide employment opportunities for every community. We’ve done these events in Burnet and Marble Falls. We want to reach out to the residents of Llano County and make sure they have every opportunity to find employment.”

City leaders approached Henry about organizing a job fair in Llano last year. Since then, he’s been reaching out to employers in Llano County to offer them a space at no charge. He has 10 businesses committed and hopes to double that by Feb. 7.

His advice to job seekers is to “come dressed for success, bring a resume, and a positive attitude.”

Mitchell said he would like to see all the businesses have enough employees to better meet the needs of the community.

“It would make their business run better,” he said. “A lot of times, different stores owners say, ‘If we had somebody here, we’d stay open an extra two hours.’”

He noted that spring and summer are around the corner, which means the area will draw more visitors, and having a competent and confident staff at retail shops, restaurants, and other businesses says plenty about the area.

“They want somebody to take care of them,” the director said of the visitors and shoppers. “One thing we always hear is that our shops and restaurants are so friendly. The people are welcoming. Visitors are enjoying their day and shopping experience.”

Employers wishing to participate in the fair should email Henry at craig.henry@ruralcapital.net.

