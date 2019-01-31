Church at Horseshoe Bay’s sanctuary getting an update

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Eighteen months of conversations are turning into a new look for the Church at Horseshoe Bay sanctuary, something that hasn’t changed in the church’s 25 years.

General contractor Jim Webb began stacking chairs and pulling up carpet Jan. 28 to begin the eight-week upgrade to the facility. The plan calls for new pews, new carpet, a stage, a better sound system, new lighting, and more.

However, one thing the congregation isn’t changing is the amazing view overlooking Lake LBJ.

Lynn Erickson, a church member and interior designer who is lending her expertise, said the challenge was to pick colors for the sanctuary that enhanced that view.

“We’re trying to give an updated look,” Erickson said. “We needed updated finishes and colors and also something that goes with the Hill Country feel.”

“The interior had to be replaced,” church public relations officer Lee Peterson said. “I think our church has a very welcoming, homey appeal. I think that’s what Lynn and Kay (Dorota) did; they tried to follow what was there.”

Dorotea, another interior decorator and church member, teamed up with Erickson to help with the update.

Church leaders have been talking about giving the facility a refresh for almost two years, said Bob Rose, chairman of the church’s long-range planning committee. The committee presented ideas then drawings to the church’s board of trustees that were later shown to the members. Church leaders also hired Church Interiors, a company that advises on every part of construction and sends workers to turn a vision into reality. They also turned to congregates to bring their skills and talents to the effort.

Crews moved the organ and piano to the fellowship hall, where church services will be held while the work continues. Though workers will take out the current well-used pews, church leaders are sticking with the same basic style for the new ones.

The church will also get a boost with the new sound system, which will better distribute sound throughout the sanctuary.

In the process of physical changes, church members also vowed to keep another part unchanged: the feeling people get when they walk through the doors.

That unconditional acceptance will remain, church leaders said, even if the sanctuary itself has new colors throughout.

Erickson said that challenge and commitment to keeping the same feel is something she and Dorota don’t take lightly.

“You want to do your best, and you want to do what’s best for the church,” Erickson said.

Peterson summed up what the past several months have meant to the members and why they are looking forward to enjoying church services in a refreshed sanctuary.

“We want to secure (the church’s) future for future generations,” he said. “We’ve always said we’re the arms of the community. We want to reach out those arms to our community. It helps us secure the church we love so much.”

The Church at Horseshoe Bay is located at 600 Hi Ridge Road. Call (830) 598-8390 for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com