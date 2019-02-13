Granite Shoals Supermarket to offer fresh produce, meat, bakery, deli, and gas

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Tony Hijaz was looking for an opportunity to open a grocery store in “resurgent areas” and found the ideal location in Granite Shoals.

The Granite Shoals Supermarket, which will be located in the old Ryders Bar and Grill at 7911 RR 1431 East, will be 13,000 square feet and is projected to open in August.

“Most likely, this is what we’ll call it,” Hijaz said. “We didn’t see any fresh meat markets or fresh produce that served that area (within the city limits).”

It will have a bakery and full deli and a grocery section featuring fresh produce, meats, and other items.

“We’ll have a variety of food for you,” he said. “It will have 100 feet of a meat display.”

It will also sell beer and some wines but not liquor. Outside, patrons can fill up their vehicle at one of six gas pumps.

The owner said he and his partners were looking around for buildings and land in the Austin area and noted the city of Austin draws “a lot of big businesses.”

The competition and large variety of shopping options in the Capital City make it difficult on business owners to stay in business. So he and his partners expanded their search and found what they wanted in the vacant building in Granite Shoals that’s been closed for a couple of years.

Hijaz said he and his partners have been working on the Granite Shoals Supermarket for more than a year.

This supermarket is larger than some of the other facilities the partners own, Hijaz said. Those stores are 5,000-6,000 feet.

Hijaz said their goal is to offer quality products at prices that are affordable for families.

“We’re excited for this opportunity,” he said. “We’re looking forward to serving the community with things. We’re going to make sure the store is a fun trip.”

