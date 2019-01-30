William Lewis Harden Jr., 90, of Llano died Jan. 27, 2019

W.L. Harden Jr., 90, of Llano, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Temple, Texas. He was born April 8, 1928, to William “Bill” Lewis Harden Sr. and Mary Cassa (Hazelett) Harden in Donna, Texas.

On February 5, 1960, William married Lois Marie Latch in Odessa, Texas, and they were together for 52 wonderful years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Cassa Harden; wife, Lois Marie Latch Harden; son Kevin Harden; sisters Mildred Pair, June Rausch, and Betty Talley; and brothers, Billy “Bud” Harden and Beverly Harden.

Survivors include, his sons Steve Harden of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Lewis Harden and wife Jacque of Odessa, Texas; daughters, Deborah Simmons and husband Roger of Llano, Texas, and Lori Yocham and husband Owen of Midland, Texas; daughter-in-law Leisa Harden of Odessa, Texas; sisters, Joyce Lackey of Llano, Texas, and Bessie Dow of Azle, Texas; eight grandchildren, Chris Saunders of Katy, Texas, Barrett Walker of Midland, Texas, Will Harden of Orlinda, California, Kara Whitten of Odessa, Texas, Bethany Harden of Odessa, Texas, Chad Harden of Odessa, Texas, Ryan Harden of Odessa, Texas, and Aaron Harden of Odessa, Texas; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, with the Rev. Glenn Clark officiating.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.