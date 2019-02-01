Paul Oran Paxton, 89, of Llano died Jan. 31, 2019

Paul Oran Paxton was born on June 7, 1929, in Ohio and left this world to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2019.

Paul graduated from Llano High School in 1948. He spent two years in the U.S. Army then attended the University of Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering. He worked for 11 years in the oil fields of Venezuela with Creole Petroleum then returned and continued in the oil business in Corpus Christi and Houston.

In 1988, he moved back to Llano, where he was very involved in community services.

Paul leaves behind a family he loved so much: wife, Lillian (Twinkle) Paxton; sons, John Randall Paxton and Robert Cullen Paxton; and stepson, Jeff Ross.

In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials to St. James Lutheran Church of Llano would be greatly appreciated.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, in Llano City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.