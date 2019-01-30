Phillip ‘Shawn’ Godfrey, 45, of Kingsland died Jan. 8, 2019

Phillip “Shawn” Godfrey, 45, of Kingsland bravely finished his fight like a true warrior on January 8, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on December 25, 1973, to Norman Dale and Nancy Kay (Steele) Godfrey in DeLeon, Texas.

He grew up on a dairy farm in Blanket, Texas, and later moved to Moody, where he graduated from Moody High School. He worked for Wilsonart through high school and four years after. He helped a neighbor build locker boxes for the Army on his days off. This sparked an interest in carpentry.

He soon fell in love with woodworking. He loved the smell, the feel, each unique wood grain, the satisfaction of a perfectly squared corner — he loved working with wood. Soon, a wood saw appeared in his workshop at home followed by other woodworking tools. He had been practicing his technique by making custom furniture for Sarah. One day, it was a cutting board, then it was a bench, and, a little later, a curio cabinet. Their house became full of his handiwork.

Though he had no official training, Shawn worked hard, and with the little tricks he picked up along the way, he mastered his skill in woodworking and cabinetry. After leaving his factory job, he began to pursue his newfound passion working with wood. After moving to the Hill Country, he worked for a cabinet shop a few years but eventually decided to go into business for himself. He started small in his garage at the house. His business soon outgrew that and went into a small shop. As his business continued to grow, Shawn found himself calling on his family on multiple occasions to help him move his shop to a larger facility.

Shawn’s business, S and D Custom Cabinets Inc., is a well-known and highly respected entity in Kingsland and many parts of Texas. His handiwork can be found on display in homes across Texas.

Shawn was greatly admired and trusted by his customers. He was the company. When customers walked through the door, Shawn’s face was the one for which they searched. He had a knack for de-escalating the angriest of customers to a point they would walk out the door laughing and chatting about going to lunch or planning a golfing trip with him.

Shawn’s success in his business was a testament to his strength and determination. He wasn’t swayed by doubters. You didn’t tell Shawn he couldn’t do something. He would do it just to prove otherwise.

One of Shawn’s passions was coaching the Kingsland Youth Football League, the first-ever of its kind in Kingsland started by him and his wife, Sarah. He loved kids and enjoyed helping them learn and grow. He was known as an easy-going coach. Shawn believed in building the kids up rather than tearing them down. His purpose was to lay a groundwork for future athletics. The league played a crucial role in the kids being able to later acclimate to more competitive school sports. The league had a registration fee that covered the costs of uniforms and other expenses; however, Shawn never turned away a kid who couldn’t pay. He would dig into the “scholarship fund” or his back pocket and make sure the kid was set up for the season. Shawn invested much time and energy into these kids and was so proud when a varsity team made championships and played in AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

By far, his favorite title was husband and Dad. And he was a great one. Shawn was a warrior: brave in adversity and courageous in uncertainty. These traits shone more brightly than ever as he and his family received his colorectal cancer diagnosis. The battle that ensued was one of much pain and suffering. But Shawn never gave up. Shawn’s example of strength helped his family to be strong. They clung together and weathered the good days and bad.

While heartbroken at their loss, Shawn’s family is grateful that this brave warrior is no longer in pain. Shawn will forever be remembered for valiantly fighting and ultimately winning the battle. His memory will not be dimmed by his illness but made brighter. Shawn’s legacy of strength, bravery, and courage coupled with his compassion for the children in his community and his devotion to his family will forever be preserved in the hearts of those who knew him.

Left to carry on his legacy is his beloved wife, Sarah (Chrane) Godfrey of Kingsland, Texas; children, Hayden, Heath, Hudson, Hadlee, and Haze; father, Norman Godfrey and wife Loretta of Blanket, Texas; mother, Nancy Gray and husband William of Kingsland; sisters, Angie Godfrey of Kingsland, Darla Wilhite and husband Andy of Kingsland, Rebecca Brewster and husband Dave of Pennsylvania, and Kimberly Bolt of Copperas Cove; and grandparents Claud and Dorothy Godfrey of Blanket.

