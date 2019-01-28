Virginia Lee Couch Shields died Jan. 26, 2019

Virginia “Ginny” Lee Shields passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at CelesteCare’s Memory Unit in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Virginia was the daughter of Allie and William Couch, born December 5, 1931, in Maitland, Missouri.

Upon graduation from Maitland High School, Virginia headed west to Los Angeles to join her married sister Margie. Through her brother-in-law, Jim Lang, and Margie, she found employment with Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., where they were all employed. This was the beginning of her career in insurance, which covered 48 years. The majority of her career as an insurance broker was with the brokerage firm Wellington Agencies, located in Los Angeles.

Besides her business career, Virginia loved her daughters, in addition to enjoying gardening, home decoration, Christmas, and listening to Frank Sinatra. She was always up for a lively and spirited discussion with or without a glass of wine or an Old Fashioned in hand. One always knew where Virginia “stood” on the issues and that friendship always meant more than a difference in point of view.

Upon retirement, she enjoyed morning walks with her neighbors along the trails near her home in Torrance, California. She also became involved with raising a Maltese puppy named Muffin III who quickly became her constant companion. Besides keeping in touch with her childhood friends, she also enjoyed discussing and researching her family history and ensuring the graves of her family were always decorated on Memorial Day.

Virginia and Jim moved to Horseshoe Bay, Texas, upon Jim’s retirement from Travelers Insurance in 2005 so as to be closer to family. Moving to Texas after 50-plus years in California was a challenge Virginia accepted as an excuse to go shopping. Virginia was considered by many as a clean freak and more than once provided the Visiting Angels with “this is the way we do it” teaching moment, causing the Visiting Angel to comment “in the day, she must have been hell on wheels.”

Her spirit and feistiness will always be remembered by every person who knew her.

Virginia was preceded in death by her father, William Couch; mother, Allie, sisters Aline, Marjorie, and Anna Rose; brother Marshall; and oldest daughter, Nanette Rochelle Saltoon.

She is survived by her loving husband, James “Jim” R. Shields, who would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this coming April. She is also survived by her daughter Marcia “Marci” Fontaine of Wilmington, North Carolina; nephews Dick McElroy of Parkville, Missouri, Jack McElroy of Clearmont, Missouri, Richard Lang of Creston, California, Phil Lang of San Luis Obispo, California, and Chuck Thompson of Des Moines, lowa; niece Marilyn Groshong of St. Joseph, Missouri; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Ryan Copeland and Dr. Peyton Delaney for their care and counsel throughout Virginia’s battle with Alzheimer’s. A special thank you is extended to the caregivers at CelesteCare’s Memory Unit, New Century Hospice, Wesley Respite Group, Visiting Angels, Texas Home Health, and her friends for giving loving care during her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 201 Dalton Circle in Horseshoe Bay, on Saturday, February 9, at 10 a.m. A private burial service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Harvard, Illinois, will be held at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home of Marble Falls.