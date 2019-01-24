Mary Jill (Tucker) King died Jan. 23, 2019

Jill (as she was known by) was born in Andrews, Texas, to Howard and Betty Tucker. Later, the family moved to Abilene, Texas, where her father began his cleaning business.

From an early age, Jill always had a real love for art. She attended schools in the Abilene area and graduated from Cooper High School. She then went on to study art at Kansas City Art Institute. Jill continued her creative talents the rest of her life on canvases, jewelry making, crocheting, rock hunting as well as a host of many other different ways. She always had some kind of project going right up to the end. She especially enjoyed doing art projects with her grandkids.

One hobby she busied herself with during the last months was crocheting. It diverted her mind from her sickness a bit. She had a goal to make something for everyone she could. The last blanket she was working on was for her son-in-law Matt. Even though she tried desperately to finish it, it became apparent she wasn’t going to be able to get it done. She held up what she had done and said: “Well Matt is just going to have to wear it as a miniskirt!”

During Jill’s earlier days living in the Abilene area, she enjoyed visiting many good friends and family. She worked in her father’s cleaning business. She did volunteer work as well as modeling. Some of her fondest childhood memories were when all the family and cousins would visit their grandparents in Strawn, Texas. She spoke of her Grandmother working hard to entertain and feed everyone and Grandad taking all the kids down to the creek.

Jill is survived by her husband, Greg. They had just celebrated their 45th anniversary. Also surviving her is her son, Dana, Dana’s wife, Miranda, and their children, Miley and Jase; and her daughter, Marci, Marci’s husband, Mathew Walker, and their daughter, Baylee.

Also surviving Jill is her brother, Jack, Jack’s wife, Rose, and his daughters, Kristen Chozick and Abby Pell; Jack’s sons-in-laws Russell and Andy, respectively; and granddaughters, Ava, Sienna, and Robyn and Reese, respectively.

Also surviving Jill are many beloved cousins and a huge spiritual family.

Just as Jill had a natural ability with art and longing to learn more about it, she also had a spiritual longing as well. When she began to investigate the Bible more, it was like a light came on as she really began to see more clearly the real truth of the creator and author of the Bible and what he has been conveying to right-hearted people (see John 6:44). She began to understand that the God of the Bible is real. He is a loving God and not one to be feared by rightly disposed people. She found in the Bible that our God has a real name. Psalm 83:18 says that “May people know that you, whose name is JEHOVAH, You alone are the most High over all the earth.”

Anyone who knew Jill would all agree that she was known for her meek and docile personality. Yes, her meekness and relationship with her God definitely makes her a perfect candidate for that paradise ahead that our Great God has promised.

Jill has experienced many blessings with her family, children, grandchildren, and her many friends. However, she has been promised even greater blessings when she wakes up on the other side. Jehovah will reward her just as he has promised. He will not forget her.

So now, Jill is guaranteed a resurrection right into that promised paradise right here on Earth. In fact, the date of her resurrection is now precisely marked on Jehovah’s calendar. The God of the Bible, who cannot lie, has promised this. It will be like she just went to sleep and the next thing she knows she will wake up right there.

We will be happily when our God presents her back to us with no sickness or pain; A REAL HOPE!!!

What will it be like there? Well, the first breath she takes will be from the cleanest air possible, resulting from a perfect beautiful environment. When she opens her eyes of perfect vision, the first thing she will see will be her loving family and friends to welcome her back. Her youthful beauty will be hers once again. The aging process will be reversed. All the pain she experienced fighting cancer will be gone, forever.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Kingdom Hall or the Hill Country Hospice group in Fredericksburg.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 2, at 2 p.m. at the Hangar Hotel in Fredericksburg.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 2, at 2 p.m. at the Hangar Hotel in Fredericksburg.