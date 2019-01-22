Paul Richard Schuessler, 70, died Jan. 20, 2019

Paul Richard Schuessler passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Temple, Texas, at the age of 70. He was born June 15, 1948, in Seattle, Washington, to Jane Schuessler Flint and George Schuessler.

After moving from Washington as an infant, Paul spent his childhood in Llano, Texas. He graduated from Llano High School in 1966 and married his best friend and love of his life, IdaNell Hasse, on December 30, 1970. They remained inseparable until his passing and were together for over 48 years.

He attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, graduating with a degree in agribusiness management. While at Southwest Texas, he was president of Delta Tau Alpha, the agriculture honors fraternity, and was named Outstanding Senior from the Agriculture Department. Upon graduation, he and IdaNell moved back to Llano, where he managed the family business, Hasse’s, until his retirement in 2013

He was very involved in the community during his life, serving as president of the chamber of commerce, president of the Lions Club, and secretary of the Hill Country Livestock Association and was on the board of directors of the Llano Junior Livestock Show Association and Llano Youth Baseball Association. He was currently the president of the Valley Spring Community Center Board.

Paul enjoyed working on the ranch, watching Westerns, loving his dogs, and spending time with his family.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Stanley Schuessler.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, IdaNell Schuessler of Valley Spring; son, Eric and wife Elaine Schuessler of Llano; daughter, Megan Schuessler Young, husband Jason Young, and grandson Omoghan Young of Lubbock; and brother Joe Schuessler and wife Kathy of Lubbock.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 25, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, January 26, at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association or the Valley Spring Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 5663, Valley Spring, TX 76885.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.