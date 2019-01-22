Wanda June Hitt of Tow died Jan. 19, 2019

Wanda June Hitt was born June 16, 1937, and passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

She was born to Hubert and Alma McCain in English, Texas. She was raised in Avery, Texas, by her mother and stepfather, Otto Dourough.

She married John Joy in 1958 in New Mexico, and they had their daughter, Stephanie, in 1959. She married Joe Jordan in August 1960, and they had son Bryan. She had lived in Tow for 45 years. She married Elmer (Sonny) Hitt in June 1998.

Wanda loved cooking, doing her crossword puzzles, and keeping her plants beautiful.

She was preceeded in death by husband Elmer (Sonny) Hitt; her parents; brothers, Wesley and Bernard McCain; sisters Ruth, Audrey, and Mildred; and half-sister Hazel.

She is survived by her oldest sister, Mary; daughter, Stephanie Hallmark and partner Frank Wooten of Lone Grove; son, Bryan Jordan and wife Deanna of Tow; grandchildren, Breane Dimas of Lampasas, Whitney and Trevor Murr of La Vernia, Chase and Amy Jordan of Lampasas, Travis Jordan and girlfriend Kayla of Lampasas, Baylor and Ashten Jordan of Llano, Stephen and Tiffany Hallmark of Tow, Ashley and JJ Inge of Lone Grove, and Grant Harden and girlfriend Jamiee Fry of Llano. She had 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at First Baptist Church of Tow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Altus Hospice, 100 N. College St., Round Rock, TX 78664.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.