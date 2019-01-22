Theodore E. Hervey Jr. of Bertram died Jan. 15, 2019

Theodore E. Hervey Jr. passed from this life Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at his home in Bertram after gracefully living with a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in 2013 and, later, Parkinson’s.

Ted was most recently the priest at Epiphany Episcopal in Burnet, serving there about 20 years, starting out as vicar. During his time there, he was involved in the Ministerial Alliance and the Literacy Council and was on the board of LACare. With the help of the Diocese of Texas and local businessman Blake Fulenwider, he was instrumental in bringing a family here who had lost their home to Hurricane Rita in Southeast Texas. This brought many blessings to Epiphany and this family.

On the Diocesan level, during his time as a priest in the Rio Grande Valley, he was involved with Hispanic ministry, expediting medical equipment being taken across the border to Mexico. Also close to his heart was the Presiding Bishop’s Fund for World Relief, which resulted in bringing a family from a refugee center in Europe who had escaped Communist-controlled Poland during the time of political strife in that country in the early ’80s.

During his earlier years at Epiphany, Ted was bivocational, teaching science and physics at Round Rock High School as well as leading services on Sundays. Consequently, his sermons often combined a mix of science and religion, which he believed were not mutually exclusive.

Ted was born in Frankfurt, Germany, where his father was stationed. He graduated from Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia. He was an Eagle Scout and was proud of a bridge he built at a local park for his project. He attended the University of Montana after he graduated, always having a yen to explore the West. He then returned to Virginia Polytechnic Institute, majoring in biology and graduating in 1973, followed by Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, where he received his Master of Divinity in 1976.

Ted had four children, one of whom, Meredith Grace, did not survive. His other children are Chris Hervey, Sarah Blaine, and Catherine Penney; stepson, Chris Cones; and grandchildren, Will and Grady, Michael and Katelyn, and Eleanor and Imogen. He was lovingly cared for in the last years of his life by Carol, his wife, and caregivers Kathryn Avery, Donnie Berryhill, Shirley Blair, Tracy Morgan, and Karen Phillips and nurses Patty Hardison and Deborah Devaney.

