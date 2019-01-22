Charlotte Ann Dunn, 54, of Burnet died Jan. 17, 2019

Charlotte Ann Dunn, 54, passed from this life Thursday morning, January 17, 2019, at her home in Burnet.

She was born November 6, 1964, in Tulia, Texas, to Alford and Mildred (Milley) Cook.

As a graduate of Tulia High School, Class of 1983, she went on to many endeavors, including secretarial and correctional work.

A longtime Burnet resident, she was known as “Momma Dunn” to many because of her loving nature and kind spirit. She loved visiting with friends, family, or anyone who needed her to lend an ear. She also enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts, and watching her shows. Above all, she loved being with her grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Alford and Mildred Cook, and granddaughter Makynli Simons.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Dustin Dunn and wife Laurie of Granite Shoals; daughter, Cristi Simons and husband Jonny of Burnet; and grandchildren Peyton Dunn and Kynzi and Eli Simons. Also surviving her are brothers Danny and Podie Cook.

A celebration of life service is 2-6 p.m. January 26 at 1611 Hamilton St. in Burnet with a balloon release at 5 p.m. A potluck dinner will be served.

Condolences may be offered to clementswilcoxburnet.com.