Blanche Elizabeth Keith died Jan. 5, 2019

Blanche Elizabeth “Liz” Keith was born on October 26, 1930, in Tyler, Texas. She passed away January 5, 2019.

She was the daughter of Thomas Berry Long and Mildred Meriweather Gabberd Long. She was married to George Bruce Keith, deceased.

She was the loving mother of: Karol Elizabeth Keith Blaylock, m. Terry Paul Blaylock, deceased; George Bruce Keith Jr., m. Jill Senseba; Merri Lee Keith, infant daughter, deceased; Merri Lee Keith Alvey, m. John Daniel Alvey, deceased; John Michael Keith, m. Grace Keith; Kenneth Thomas Keith, deceased; Donald Vincent Keith, m. Jocqualine Keith; and Russell Keith, m. Kim Keith.

Liz loved all of her 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Liz’s siblings are: Thomas Long, m. Patricia Long; David Long, m. Lynn Long; Andy Long, deceased; and Millicent Parr.

Liz was born and raised in Tyler and graduated from John Tyler High School. She played violin in the Tyler Community Orchestra. She met her husband as a blind date to her senior prom and eloped after nine days. The marriage lasted 63½ years. She and her husband had many interests through their lives, which included square dancing and bridge and any card or domino game.

She was a longtime director of the National Campers and Hikers and member of several Texas camping groups. Her favorite job was as a riveter for LTV in Grand Prairie, Texas. She made beautiful ceramic dolls, quilts and studied tailoring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls.

She really liked her iPhone, iPad and computer. As dementia took over her life, it was sad to see her give up the ability to use technology. She loved babies, it didn’t matter if they were hers or not. She loved her family.

A celebration of life service was Saturday, Jan. 19.

Donations may be given to the FUMC Scholarship Fund.