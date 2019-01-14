Shirley Jean Barber Gray, 83, died Jan. 13, 2019

Shirley Jean Barber Gray, 83, passed away January 13, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas. Shirley was born to Harold and Voncile Barber on December 6, 1935, in Lone Grove, Texas.

Shirley fell in love and married her soulmate, Kenneth Don Gray, in Cherokee, Texas, on May 24, 1952. She was a loving and doting wife and mother, and, even though her husband’s career took to her many new places, she always managed to create a loving home filled with laughter for her children and husband.

Shirley also excelled in creating art with her hands. She was well-known for painting pictures, crafting angels, and personalizing gifts for her family and friends. She even went on to open her own art studio, along with her daughter Sherry, where she could hone her skills and give a smile to anyone who happened to benefit from the beauty of her work.

She continued to display her art through her rose garden at the lake house. She lovingly cultivated beautiful plants for all to enjoy as they stopped by for a visit. There was never a stranger to her, and all were welcomed to her home with an old-fashioned hug and kiss.

Shirley carried a deep love of all genres of music and could be seen regularly around local venues to listen to her children play music. It was always her pleasure to brag that those were her children up on the stage.

Shirley was lovingly known as Nana to her grandchildren and, oh, how she loved them. She loved to spend time with them swimming at the lake during summer holidays, hosting a summer vacation Bible school, or having them all spend the night at “Nana’s Lake House.”

She was active in First Baptist Church of Kingsland, where she participated in the Joy of Living Bible Study with a group of women she came to love as her own sisters.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Kenneth Don Gray; daughter Sherry Fikes; and sister, Helen Perkins.

She is survived by her son Boyd Gray and wife Caressa of Round Mountain; son Shane Gray and wife Lori of Llano; daughter Vickie Wooten of Llano; son-in-law Elliott Fikes of Kingsland; brother Bubba Barber of Buchanan Dam; and brother Kenny Barber and wife Marty of Chugiak, Alaska. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Victoria Wooten and mailed to 1401 Exall St., Llano, TX 78643. Donations will be used to enhance the staff members of Tiffin House, who took such good care of her during the final phase of her life.

Services will be held Saturday, January 19, at 10 a.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano with visitation Friday at 6 p.m.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.