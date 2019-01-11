Ruby Mae Stewart died Jan. 2, 2019

Ruby Mae Stewart was born on October 20, 1933, to Elmer and Nan (Johnson) Waldrop. She was lovingly raised by her adoptive parents, James and Minnie Blackstock.

On February 8, 1950, Ruby married Douglas Stewart Jr., and together, they raised five children. They shared a love of gardening and fishing.

She departed this life on January 2, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Stewart Jr., parents, and sister Jessie Bujnoch.

Survivors include brothers, Elmer Waldrop, John D. Elliott, and E.W. Graves; sisters, June Ellenburg and Janie K. Richardson; her children and their families, Jack and Deborah Stewart of Kingsville, Gary Stewart and Tammy Martin of Muldrow, Oklahoma, Diana and Gary Curry of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sam and Diana Stewart of Llano, and Crystal McCall of Llano. Ruby had 15 grandchildren, a bushel of great-grandchildren, and a bounty of nieces and nephews.

Ruby will be remembered for her sweet and gentle nature. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Visitation was Saturday, January 5, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300.

A funeral service was Sunday, January 6, at the funeral home with the Rev. Dale Brown officiating. Burial followed in Board Branch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorial donations be made to the Llano Food Pantry, (325) 247-2466.

Email condolences to the family to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.