Public restroom now in place in downtown Marble Falls; musical accompaniment coming

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

A new public restroom now sits in the City Hall parking lot in Marble Falls.

A crane placed the restroom Jan. 23 after local manufacturer Corworth completed the structure on site.

Corworth also is building a new restroom to be placed in Johnson Park the week of March 18.

Now that the downtown restroom has been installed, sidewalk needs to be poured around it.

That’s not all for the downtown structure. Once the sidewalk is complete, musical instruments will be installed near the restroom.

No, not guitars and pianos.

These are called “free notes,” according to city Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss.

“It’s not real sharp as far as loudness. They’re mellow,” Moss explained to the City Council on Jan. 15. “If kids are out there and they’re all hitting them, it will sound good.”

The projected cost for both new restrooms is $373,176. The Johnson Park restrooms will include two pieces.

“The crane operator will have to lift them over the trees and into a hole between the trees,” Moss told City Council.

