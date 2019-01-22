With $350,000 loan, new water well in the works for Burnet County community

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Texas Water Development Board approved a $350,000 loan Jan. 22 to Whitewater Springs Water Supply Corp. in Burnet County.

The corporation is a nonprofit that provides water service to about 230 people in Whitewater Springs south of Bertram on FM 1174.

The loan will go toward refinancing existing debt for the purchase of water system facilities. Refinancing the loan will allow the corporation to plan, design, and construct a new water well.

Over the life of the loan’s financing, the corporation projects a savings of almost $53,000.

Water for the community comes from wells that pull from the Trinity Aquifer, according to the corporation’s website.

Residents formed the nonprofit corporation and purchased the water system from the Lower Colorado River Authority in 2012. Whitewater Springs Water Supply assets include a 100,000-gallon water storage tank, three water wells, two equipment buildings, and about 15 miles of piping.

