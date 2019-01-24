Marble Falls Post Office still open after SUV crashes into building

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Marble Falls Post Office remained open for business after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the side of the building Jan. 23.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the SUV accelerated into the side of the building, breaking a window and damaging part of the brick wall.

The driver was not injured.

On Jan. 24, the damaged wall was boarded up and post office officials were working to begin the process of assessing the damage to get the building repaired.

The partial federal government shutdown has not affected normal post office business nor will it affect the repair process of the building.

