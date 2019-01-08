Steven Scott Rose, 62, of Kingsland died Jan. 4, 2019

Steven Scott Rose, 62, born October 29, 1956, to James Edward Rose and Alexandria Louise Rose in Dallas, was suddenly called to meet his maker on January 4, 2019, at his home in Kingsland, Texas.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 12, at Bluffton Stone Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Ruby Ann Richardson Rose. The cemetery is located 10 miles outside of Llano. Heading northeast on Texas 29 East, turn left on RR 2241 and continue straight for 8.4 miles. Then, turn left into the cemetery.

Steve is survived by his brother, Chris Rose and wife Sandra of Odessa; sisters, Cynthia Shapley and husband Kim of Waco and Karen Weeks and husband Greg of Midland; and mother, Alexandria Louise Rose of Midland.

In addition, Steve was a treasure to his nieces and nephews: Kimberly and Rowdy of Lampasas, Jennifer and Matt Hantelmann of Round Rock, Branden and Sherry Weeks of Midland, Heather and Matt Hajek of Waco, and Logan Rose of Odessa as well as 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Steve’s extended family includes aunts and uncles Jeannie and Chuck Renne of Denver, Mary Tamm of Princeton, New Jersey, Don and Carole Haroz of Keswick, Virginia, Tom and Judy Haroz of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mike and Betsy Haroz of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Ann and Larry Krumm of Tyler, as well as cousins too numerous to mention.

Steve spent his early years in Midland, and, after graduating high school, he moved to Austin, where he and Ruby started Quality Custom Decks LLC. His construction talent was well known and sought after in Austin as well as surrounding areas. Those who worked for Steve and helped make his company the success that it is include Gene Keely and Luis Garduno and their many team members.

Although Steve and Ruby did not have children, their family consisted of their precious dogs, Angel and Jack.

Steve’s love of adventure was evident by his love of boats, motorcycles, and fishing. Steve was also a Master Gardener with beautiful plants in his yard.

Steve played baseball as he was growing up and was good enough that his coach at one point called him to return from vacation so he could save the team. Not sure how the score turned out.

Steve was also a very caring person and would help anyone he could. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

May his Heavenly Father welcome Steve with open arms.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 RR 1431 West, Buchanan, TX 78609; Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 CR 416, Granite Shoals, TX 78654; or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.