John Paul Puckett Jr., 71, of Horseshoe Bay died Jan. 4, 2019

John Paul Puckett Jr., a man of great faith, departed this earthly life on January 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS.

John was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 3, 1947, to Dr. John Paul Puckett Sr. and Wilmath Carolyn “Mimi” Groover Puckett.

John grew up in Lamesa, Texas, and graduated from Lamesa High School. He attended his beloved University of Texas and became a staunch Longhorn, remembering stats from every game. From there, he moved to Canyon, Texas, where he was a partner in a popular campus clothing store, The Brass Carriage Shop.

In 1969, John joined the United States Navy and proudly served on the USS Forrestal CVA-59 Aircraft Carrier, cruising the Mediterranean Sea until 1972.

Returning to Lamesa, he engaged in cotton farming in Gaines and Dawson counties and was a member of the National Cotton Council. It was then that he met and married Patricia Beckham Orson in 1975.

While in Lamesa, he was involved in Rotary International, the Lamesa Community Players, the Republican National Committee as well as First Presbyterian Church. He was very active in church, serving as a deacon and later an elder. He taught high school Sunday school and adult Sunday school, served on the finance committee, and was chairman of the stewardship committee as well.

In 1985, John moved his family to Horseshoe Bay, Texas. He got a real estate license and worked diligently for the next 33 years to become a successful real estate broker in the Hill Country that he loved. He was associated with the National Association of Realtors and Texas Association of Realtors and served on the Highland Lakes Board of Realtors as secretary/treasurer and director, eventually earning the title of Realtor of the Year.

John and his family were actively involved with Central Christian Church in Marble Falls, Texas. He served as chairman of the board and Adult Education advisor and was called to be an elder for his congregation.

In 1998, the Puckett family became involved with Anchor of Hope Church in Marble Falls. John also served as an elder there and eventually was honored to serve as administrator and treasurer. He always considered service to his church to be a calling.

John was a family man first. He was faithful to his wife and children and grandchildren. They were his cherished possessions. He loved to be involved in their activities in school and was always ready to listen to them. He was fiercely loyal and loving to his family and would eagerly give of himself for the comfort and support of those he loved. He was generous, compassionate, and intensely thoughtful of others’ feelings. He was a man who truly lived to honor the Lord by loving Him first and loving others before himself. He has left a legacy of love and humility for his family members that we will forever strive to follow.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia “Cookie” Puckett; children, Rikki Dorian and husband Francisco, Allyson Bakken, and Eric Orson; nine incredible grandchildren, Bella Dorian, Winn Dorian, Cince Dorian, Ansel Dorian, Ainsley Bakken, Everett Bakken, Wyatt Bakken, Elijah Orson, and Nyah Orson; sisters, Libby Martin and husband Ken and Lee Beaty; brothers, Joe Puckett and wife Donna and J.T. Puckett and wife Jeanie; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 12, at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. Online condolences may be made at clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.