Mary E. King, 92, died Jan. 5, 2019

Mary E. King, 92, died Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, Kansas.

She was born February 4, 1926, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of James and Mary (Adams) Ryan. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy, now the University of Texas at El Paso, and taught high school history and coached volleyball while working in the family lumberyard in Fabens, Texas.

On February 24, 1952, she married Charles R. King in Fabens. He preceded her in death in 1988.

The family lived in various locations in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas while Charles followed his career as a civil engineer. While in Newton, Kansas, Mary owned and operated Frills n’ Fabrics.

Charles and Mary retired to the Hill Country of Texas. Mary moved to Dodge City in 2007 to be closer to her family. While in Dodge City, Mary was active in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish and volunteered with the Dodge City Depot Theater.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Marilyn King and husband James Shaffer of Denver, Colorado, and Deborah Snapp and husband Dave of Dodge City; son, Greg King and wife Janet of Lenexa, Kansas; three grandsons, Nick Snapp, Michael Snapp, and Alex King; and sister, Helen Drake of Carrolton, Texas.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Ryan.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lakeland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Burnet, Texas, with Fr. Jose Luis Comparan officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel in Dodge City. The casket will remain closed.

The family suggests memorials to Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas or the Dodge City Depot Theater Guild, both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801.

Condolences may be sent to zieglerfuneralchapel.com.