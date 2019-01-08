LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canadian visitors enjoy Texas hospitality and holiday

My husband and I wanted to experience a “green” Christmas rather than our usual “white” Christmas. This meant leaving our precious family behind, but they assured us that they would be just fine without us.

We found ourselves in the Chili’s in Marble Falls on Dec. 14, 2018. We had no sooner placed our order than a young man (accompanied by a young woman) approached our table and wished us a Merry Christmas! Not only that, but he placed a $10 bill with a note on our table. The note read, “Merry Christmas! Have dessert on us.” The couple then walked out of Chili’s. We were both so surprised that we didn’t even thank the couple properly!

This email is meant to, firstly, say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the sweet Christmas gesture; secondly, at that moment, we knew that we had done the right thing in coming to Texas for our holiday. Our Christmas season was off to a fine start! We were once again reminded of the hospitality of Texans as well as the kindness of strangers. We plan to “pay it forward” whenever we can.

Thank you, Texas!

Fay and Don Ernst

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada