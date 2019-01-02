Elected officials in Burnet and Llano counties sworn in

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Officials elected in Burnet and Llano counties took part in oath-of-office ceremonies Jan. 1.

In Burnet County, officials were sworn in at the county courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.

Llano County officials took the oath beginning at 11 a.m. at the county courthouse.

Most taking the oath were incumbents.

New faces in Burnet County included Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle and Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst.

Similarly, in Llano County, most being sworn in also were incumbents. One new face is that of County Judge Ron Cunningham.

The full list of county officials elected in 2018 and beginning their term of office Jan. 1 is as follows:

BURNET COUNTY

County Judge: James Oakley

Judge, County Court-at-Law: Linda Bayless

District Clerk: Casie Walker

County Clerk: Janet Parker

County Treasurer: Karrie Crownover

County Commissioner, Pct. 2: Damon Beierle

County Commissioner, Pct. 4: Joe Don Dockery

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Roxanne Nelson

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2: Lisa Whitehead

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Jane Marie Hurst

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Debbie Bindseil

Constable Pct. 3, Unexpired Term: John “Chip” Leake

Constable Pct. 4, Unexpired Term: Millicent “Missy” Bindseil

District Judge, 424th Judicial District (includes Burnet and Llano counties): Evan Clay Stubbs

LLANO COUNTY

County Judge: Ronald “Ron” Cunningham

District Clerk: Joyce Gillow

County Clerk: Marci Hadeler

County Treasurer: Teresa Kassell

County Surveyor: John Arthur Ables

County Commissioner, Pct. 2: Linda Raschke

County Commissioner, Pct. 4: Jerry Don Moss

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Bebe Piatt

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2: Maureen Riggs

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Era Marion

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Brian Alexander