Elected officials in Burnet and Llano counties sworn in

Officials elected in Burnet and Llano counties took part in oath-of-office ceremonies Jan. 1.
In Burnet County, officials were sworn in at the county courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.
Llano County officials took the oath beginning at 11 a.m. at the county courthouse.
Most taking the oath were incumbents.
New faces in Burnet County included Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle and Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst.
Similarly, in Llano County, most being sworn in also were incumbents. One new face is that of County Judge Ron Cunningham.
The full list of county officials elected in 2018 and beginning their term of office Jan. 1 is as follows:
BURNET COUNTY
County Judge: James Oakley
Judge, County Court-at-Law: Linda Bayless
District Clerk: Casie Walker
County Clerk: Janet Parker
County Treasurer: Karrie Crownover
County Commissioner, Pct. 2: Damon Beierle
County Commissioner, Pct. 4: Joe Don Dockery
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Roxanne Nelson
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2: Lisa Whitehead
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Jane Marie Hurst
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Debbie Bindseil
Constable Pct. 3, Unexpired Term: John “Chip” Leake
Constable Pct. 4, Unexpired Term: Millicent “Missy” Bindseil
District Judge, 424th Judicial District (includes Burnet and Llano counties): Evan Clay Stubbs
LLANO COUNTY
County Judge: Ronald “Ron” Cunningham
District Clerk: Joyce Gillow
County Clerk: Marci Hadeler
County Treasurer: Teresa Kassell
County Surveyor: John Arthur Ables
County Commissioner, Pct. 2: Linda Raschke
County Commissioner, Pct. 4: Jerry Don Moss
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Bebe Piatt
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2: Maureen Riggs
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Era Marion
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Brian Alexander