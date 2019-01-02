With heavy rainfall, LCRA pauses lake lowerings, opens floodgate

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Heavy rainfall and full lakes forced the Lower Colorado River Authority to pause the drawdowns of lakes LBJ and Marble Falls on Jan. 2.

According to the LCRA, lakes Travis and Buchanan are full, so a floodgate at Tom Miller Dam was opened partially late Jan. 2 to move floodwaters downstream.

“The floodgate is expected to remain partially open for several days. The National Weather Service forecasts that, even with additional rain in the forecast and the planned releases from Tom Miller Dam, the Colorado River will remain below Action Stage at all locations,” wrote Public Information Officer Clara Tuma in a media release. “Flood operations are not anticipated at other LCRA-operated dams at this time.”

The drawdowns — scheduled to begin Dec. 30 — will resume when the flood operations end later this week.

Tuma said Lake LBJ is expected to reach its lowered level early Jan. 6, while Marble Falls should reach its lowered level by early Jan. 9.

“That schedule could change if the region gets additional rainfall,” Tuma wrote.

The LCRA Flood Operations page includes full information on current conditions and lake levels.

When the drawdown resumes, Lake LBJ will be lowered about 4 feet from its normal operating range. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet. Both lakes will be lowered at a rate of about 1 foot per day. Complete lake lowering information is available on the LCRA’s Lake Lowerings page.

jared@thepicayune.com