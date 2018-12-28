CR 120 work to begin Jan. 2, causing temporary closures

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Residents along County Road 120 north of Marble Falls are “going to be real happy” when construction ends on 3.8 miles of roadway, according to Burnet County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther Jr.

Work begins Jan. 2 to put down a new road and widen it to 20 feet. Two low-water crossings along the road will be rebuilt, resulting in two separate seven-day closures. Residents to the east of each closure will have to travel to U.S. 281 during that time. Residents to the west will have to go either all the way to RR 1431 near Highland Haven or cut across CR 123 to FM 1980 to access 1431 just west of Marble Falls.

“It will be a little bit of an inconvenience, but the final product is going to be well worth it,” Luther said.

Closure dates aren’t known yet but will be communicated via large electronic boards along CR 120.

The current roadway varies from 16-17 feet in width. The new road will be wider and include double yellow lines in the middle and white stripes on the outside of the lanes.

jared@thepicayune.com