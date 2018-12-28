PEC recycling natural Christmas trees; drop-off locations in Bertram, Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Santa has come and gone, and you’ve got weekend plans to take down the Christmas decorations.

One thing, however, doesn’t have a place in storage: the Christmas tree.

Luckily for you, Pedernales Electric Cooperative is again offering free Christmas tree recycling at district offices.

Two drop-off locations are located in Burnet County. Trees must be natural with all decorations removed.

In Bertram, trees are accepted until Jan. 8, in the vacant lot on the east side of the office building, 365 Texas 29 East.

In Marble Falls, trees are accepted until Jan. 8, in the grassy area at the end of the driveway on the south end of the facility, 4302 U.S. 281 North.

Posted signs indicate the drop-off areas.

Other locations are in Canyon Lake, Cedar Park, Junction, Kyle, Liberty Hill, and Oak Hill.

Natural trees are turned into mulch that PEC members can request for free.

Members can call PEC at (888) 554-4732 to speak with the vegetation maintenance team and schedule a delivery.

