Gift cards going out to Highland Lakes flood victims in need

Victims of the October flood are invited to contact the Community Resource Center in Marble Falls to obtain H-E-B, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Walmart gift cards.

Just make sure you first register with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network.

Then, stop by the center, 1016 Broadway, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and ask for Jeanne Emerson, the center’s site director.

“They’ll need to provide identification, something that I can look at that has a name and address that I can find on the database,” she said.

The gift cards, donated by the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, are in increments of $20, $30, and $50. The number of gift cards given to families and individuals will be based on need, Emerson said.

“They can use the money for whatever,” she said, noting the cards don’t have restrictions on what kinds of items should be purchased.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit led by Executive Director Tammy Manning. It has a board of directors consisting of residents of Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Burnet County, Kingsland, and Llano.

The network coordinates with local and state government, disaster agencies, businesses, ministries, and local churches. It is modeled after the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

The network’s Unmet Needs Committee allows donors to help fill the gaps that a flood victim’s insurance or other assistance programs don’t meet, said Kevin Naumann, operations director of the Marble Falls Area EMS. The key participants of this committee are the Llano County Flood Victim Relief Fund and the Burnet County Flood Victim Relief Fund.

People who want to make sure they’re on the crisis network list may contact Manning at highlandlakescrisisnetwork@gmail.com or (325) 423-3662.

“The resource center has these gift cards they want to give to those who need them,” Naumann said. “It’s not too late to get on the list.”

