Marble Falls EDC partners with workforce groups to help fill needed occupations

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. committed $46,900 to future job training in partnership with Workforce Network Inc. and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

The Marble Falls EDC money will be matched from Workforce Solutions.

The Burnet Economic Development Corp. and Llano Economic Development Corp. are contributing $5,000 each.

“Our goal is for people to stop looking at us as do-gooders and to start seeing us as problem-solvers,” said Fay Crider, president and CEO of Workforce Network Inc. “The (Marble Falls) EDC has done that and joined with us to solve the problem. That’s great. We just want it to be more widespread.”

Crider, in speaking to the EDC board, said 90 adults in three industries have been trained between August 2015 and April 2018.

The five-year need, however, is exponentially higher. The projected five-year need in Burnet and Llano counties for bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks is 144, according to Crider.

The five-year need for other selected occupations is similarly high: registered nurses, 125; electricians, 109; medical secretaries, 90; plumbers, 84; and welders, 50.

Once funds are submitted through grants next year, classes are expected to begin with staggered start dates from March to September.

Also during the regular meeting, the board approved a $665,585.99 contract with Ross Construction Inc. of Austin to extend West Innovation Loop in the Business and Technology Park.

