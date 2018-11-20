American Legion post in Llano organizes cleanup day at flood-damaged building

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Floodwaters left mud and caused interior damage to Llano’s Frank Griggs American Legion Post 370, and now members are asking the community’s help for one day.

The post is organizing a cleanup day Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and providing lunch from Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que and Chicken Express for those who volunteer.

According to the post, the building is sound but estimates to repair everything below the water mark are near $60,000.

The American Legion Post 370 building, located at 200 Legion Drive, was built in 1984. The post’s history dates to 1934, when it was chartered.

Congress chartered the American Legion in 1919. Current membership is more than 2 million at over 13,000 posts around the world.

The post is named after Cpl. William Frank Griggs, who was killed in France on Nov. 8, 1918, three days before armistice was declared. Griggs entered the service in Llano County in 1917 and was part of the 90th Division Company 2 360th Infantry.

Monthly membership meetings are every third Thursday of the month at the post with a free dinner. Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during a period of war are eligible to be members of the American Legion.

