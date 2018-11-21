LCRA-PEC grants go toward Cottonwood Shores VFD and Spicewood library projects

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative recently provided grants to help remodel a volunteer fire department station and purchase a digital sign for a community library.

On Nov. 8, Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department received a $23,050 grant to add a kitchen, public restroom, and entrance ramp to the fire station.

“Now, we’re going to renovate the entire kitchen area with up-to-date wiring and plumbing. It will advance our abilities to fundraise. Not only that, but it will be used by other nonprofits and as a training facility,” said Janet Taylor-Carusi, the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department secretary. “It will turn the building from basically a shell to a functional fundraising, meeting, and kitchen space.”

The department will provide $9,900 in matching funds toward the remodel.

Also on Nov. 8, the Friends of Spicewood Community Library received a grant of $10,640 to purchase a digital sign.

The library has used a message board updated by hand.

“For the first time, we will be able to post multiple messages at once,” said Jane Gannaway, Friends of Spicewood Community Library director.

The digital sign will allow the library to display messages about library events and programs as well as community notices regarding bad weather, low-water road closures, and other local emergency alerts.

The grants are from the LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program, which “provides economic development and community assistance grants to cities, counties, volunteer fire departments, regional development councils, and other nonprofit organizations in LCRA’s wholesale electric and water service areas.”

