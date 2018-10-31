Ethel Lockhart Bowen, 76, of Llano died Oct. 28, 2018

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano for Ethel Bowen, 76, who died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Burial will take place at Bluffton Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

Ethel Lockhart Bowen lived most of her life in Llano. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be loved and missed by many. Nothing made her happier than being outdoors, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Ethel was the daughter of John Lockhart and Izella Richardson. She was the last surviving 11 siblings.

Ethel is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Farlyn “Pop” Bowen Sr. of Llano; three sons and their wives, Farlyn and Annette Bowen of San Antonio, Monroe and Joyce Bowen of Llano, and David Bowen of Llano; and 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Pallbearers are Trey Bowen, Devon Charman, Cameron Charman, Christopher Bowen, Josh McMullen, Mark Zuniga, and Travis Wiley. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Putman, Ethan Anderson, Shawn Bowen, and Johnathon Leach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of New Century Hospice for the staff’s genuine and loving care for Ethel. Please make checks payable to Grace Foundation and mail to: New Century Hospice, 1800 Mormon Mill Road, Suite A-4, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.