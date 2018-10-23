Wilbert Schriefer, 92, of Kingsland died Oct. 18, 2018

Wilbert Schriefer, 92, passed away peacefully Octobert 18, 2018, at Windchime Assisted Living in Kingsland, Texas, surrounded by his family. Wilbert was born December 5, 1925, to Hugo and Erna (Rathke) Schriefer in Weimer, Texas, the oldest of six children.

Wilbert served as a private first class in the Army during World War II, fighting in the Huertgen Forest, part of the Battle of the Bulge offensive. He was awarded the Purple Heart for the wound he received from a German sniper while leading prisoners to headquarters. His commanding officer died in the ambush, leaving the 19-year-old to wrap up his wound and complete the mission.

Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he met and married the love of his life, Jane Griffin, in 1949 in Corpus Christi. In 1954, they moved to Portland, Texas, where he worked as a millwright at Reynolds Metals Co. for 37 years. In 1996, Wilbert and Jane moved to Longview to be closer to extended family and resided there for 20 years. In 2015, they moved to Windchime Assisted Living in Kingsland.

Wilbert loved all types of machinery, especially automobiles. His first real job, at age 16, was as a mechanic’s helper at a Chevrolet and Buick dealership in Weimar. His mother taught him to cook at a young age so he could help her on the farm. He enjoyed cooking all of his life and was well-known for his fried shrimp, German hamburgers, and barbecue brisket.

Wilbert will be remembered as a kind, patient, and generous man who loved his family and friends and who always put others before himself. He touched the lives of many people with his sweet nature, determination, and thoughtfulness all the way to the end.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lawrence Schriefer, Ruby Mozingo, and Eunice Lasyone.

Wilbert is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jane; brother Clarence Schriefer of Yoakum; sister Viola Manning of Longview; daughters, Linda (Franklin) Yarbrough of Horseshoe Bay, Janet (Dennis) Ottmers of Champaign, Illinois, and Barbara (Kurt) Kindig of Aguilar, Colorado; four grandchildren, Raychel (Malte) Muenke, Christy (Eric) Arnold, Jason (Anysley) Kindig, and Matt Kindig; and nine great-grandchildren, Portya, Axel, Magnus, Torben, Jaxson, Ryker, Jack, Windsor, and Cannon.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Avenue in Kingsland, with a reception to follow. A burial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Hermann Sons Cemetery in Hochheim Prairie, DeWitt County, located on Rathkamp Dreyer 13 miles northwest of Yoakum.

Memorials may be made to Hochheim Prairie Hermann Sons Cemetery, 1702 Lone Tree Road, Yoakum, TX 77995.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.