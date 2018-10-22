Herman August Raesener Jr., 93, of Llano died Oct. 19, 2018

Herman Raesener Jr., 93, of Llano, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2018. He was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Rosebud, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelle and Herman A. Raesener Sr.; wife Faye Templeton Raesener; and daughter Janeane Kay Ashley.

He is survived by his wife, Judy S. Raesener; stepdaughter, Linda Potts and husband Richard, their daughter, Christine James, and her husband, Sam, and daughter, Savannah; stepson, Mike Mitchell and wife Mary, their son, Andrew, and his wife, Delaine, and daughters, Madeline and Maya; daughter Emily Bailey and husband Aaron, and their son, Charlie; stepson, Charles Mitchell and wife Sandra, their daughter, Angelia, and her son, James; daughter Lily; son Charles Jr.; son Dennis Raesener and wife Toni; granddaughter Chera Cox and husband Ricky and their children, Kalyn, Sheldon, and Ryder; granddaughter Carie Chance and husband Caleb and their children, Colten, Cambry, and Carrys Faye; granddaughter Amanda Murray; grandson Dan Cone; great-grandchildren Ashley Smart and Cheyenne Murray; and great-great-grandchildren, Ezmarie Soliz and Lindzey Smart.

Herman served in World War II as an Army staff sergeant. He was in the Philippines and Germany during his service years.

After his discharge from the Army, Herman came back to Llano, where he lived the remainder of his life. He worked in Raesener Granite Works for a few years before becoming the hospital administrator at Llano County Memorial Hospital for 18 years. After leaving the administrator’s job, he ran for public office and was elected as county/district clerk, serving for numerous years.

All during his work life, Herman operated a cow/calf operation on family land near Lone Grove, Texas.

Herman was a lifelong member of the Methodist church. He was active at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church as a lay leader, a church choir member for 65 years, and a teacher in the Pep Class.

He loved to sing and, with three other relatives, sang both religious and barbershop music.

One of the things he enjoyed the most was to host the annual Methodist church fish fry at the ranch. This event has been going on for 40-plus years.

Herman loved his family, and his life demonstrated the care and compassion for those around him. He will be greatly missed; however, his legacy continues through those he has mentored throughout his life.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21, at Waldrop-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Llano with burial following in Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee Home for Children, the Janeane Raesener Ashley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Llano National Bank, or Cal Farley’s Home in Amarillo.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.