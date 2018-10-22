Katherine Arlene Harris, 83, died Oct. 19, 2018, in Kingsland

Katherine Arlene Harris passed away Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 83. She was born March 23, 1935, in Flint, Michigan, to Virl Yount and Hazel (Shiverdecker) Yount. Katherine was a resident of Kingsland for 15 years and a VFW lifetime member.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, four brothers, four sisters, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.

Katherine is survived by her sons, Victor Harris and wife Vanessa and Vernon Harris and wife Joy; daughters, Vanessa Simpson and husband Devin, Valerie Waldon, and Vivian Votava and husband Dan; sisters Susan, Judy, and Bobby; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any hospice of choice.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.