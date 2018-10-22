Thomas V. Bohannon, 97, died Oct. 16, 2018

Thomas V. “Bo” Bohannon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Bo was born on July 4, 1921, to John E. Bohannon and Mary Jane “Momma Bo” of Llano, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura F. Bohannon, fondly known as “Poppy,” and son Tom R Bohannon and his wife Sylvia.

Bo is survived by his son, Barry D. Bohannon and wife Mary Kay; grandchildren, Chris and wife Carolina, Will and wife Casey, Kristine and husband Cody, Nelson and wife Kaylin, and Keegan Bohannon; and his great-grandchildren, Max, Kaylin, Kaylee, Emma, and Keena.

Bo was well-recognized in the San Antonio area for his work in the cement industry. He was a Boy Scouts leader and an avid hunter. He was also known for his gardening — his tomatoes were a favorite of the family.

Bo spent much of his retirement helping raise his grandchildren and shared his love of hunting, camping, guns, and traveling. He was a great storyteller and loved reading and watching football.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Oxford Cemetery, located on Texas 16 North in Llano, with Pastor Leslie Tomlinson officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.