Carol and Edward Sheppard died Oct. 17, 2018

Edward Ray Sheppard was born November 13, 1936, to Roy E. Sheppard and Bertha Schrader. He grew up in and around Llano, Texas.

Edward had such a fondness for the land and the animals of the Texas Hill Country. He worked as a plumber, but his employment did not define him, it was only a means to an end.

Shep had a unique way of looking at things and was a deep thinker. He enjoyed the process of planning a project more than actually finishing it.

Edward had a love for genealogy, fishing, sports, and telling corny jokes.

Carol Jan Munsell was born January 15, 1945, to Lorenzo Dow Munsell and Mary Elizabeth Starr in Santa Paula, California.

She had such fond childhood memories of the orange blossom-scented air near their home. The family moved to Mason, Texas, as the drought was breaking in the 1950s. She grew up in Mason but moved to Llano when she married Edward on August 10, 1963.

Edward and Carol had been married for 55 years. They had three kids: Delana, Jamie, and Tom.

She loved to sew and made many of the kids’ clothes on a Singer sewing machine she got as a teenager. The machine still works, and she was sewing on it just last week!

Shep and Nonnie loved their grandkids. Nonnie always put in a lot of effort making Sunday dinner. After it was over, Shep would quiz the kids on Bible trivia. Also, he always had a funny story or joke to tell, and Nonnie would roll her eyes. They didn’t have a lot, but they enjoyed sharing and being hospitable.

Shep and Nonnie had a strong hope. They didn’t blame Jehovah God for the bad things that happened but held fast to the promises of a restored earth.

Edward and Carol are both preceded by their parents, Roy Ernest “Bill” Sheppard and Bertha Shrader and Lorenzo Dow Munsell and Mary Elizabeth Starr; and Edward’s sisters, Irene Kowert and husband O.J., Elaine Sheppard, and Sue Barkhouse.

They are survived by Edward’s brother, Dean Sheppard and wife Lesa; Carol’s brother, Monte Munsell and wife Iris, and sister, Beverly Woods and husband Allen; Edward and Carol’s children, Delana Stanton and husband Rob, Jaime Sheppard, and Tom Sheppard and wife Judith; and their four grandchildren, Olivia Hutto, Jackson Hutto and wife Jessie, Isaac Hutto, and River Sheppard.

A memorial service for both Edward and Carol is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with Mr. Lance Casper officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Jehovah’s Witnesses or the Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St., Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.