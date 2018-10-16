June Marilyn Czimskey, 85, of Kingsland died Oct. 11, 2018

June Marilyn Czimskey, 85, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 11, 2018. She was the only daughter born to Morris and Hannah (Hanson) Nygard on June 25, 1933, in Elgin, Texas.

She and her beloved husband, Monroe, were married for 60 years. They took many road trips, always down the road less traveled. Their favorite were the trips to the Hill Country to see the beautiful wildflowers. June loved flowers. She spent her career working as a florist in and around Austin and Rockdale.

Three years after the passing of her husband, June moved to Kingsland to spend time with her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter. They had many fun outings together. She became a faithful member of Kingsland Community Church and a well-known member of the Windwood community. She enjoyed activities with her neighborhood friends as well as participating in the events held by her church.

She is survived by her son, Andy Czimskey of Rockdale; daughter, Catharine Rousey and husband Brian of Kingsland; grandchildren, Elizabeth Czimskey and husband Joshua Isbell, Jennifer Kormish and husband Michael, Steven DeWitt, Caleb Czimskey, and Erin Czimskey. Two great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, extended family, and her favorite cat, Bucky, also survive.

June was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Johnny and Martin Nygard, husband Monroe, and son Allan Czimskey.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with the Rev. Dick West officiating. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.