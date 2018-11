Cristobal Corpus, 88 of Burnet passed away Oct. 29, 2018.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Marble Falls City Cemetery. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.