Burnet City Council approves new building inspector position and purchases

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Burnet City Council approved adding a building inspector/official position and making several purchases for city departments during its regular meeting Oct. 23.

Burnet hired a new director of Development Services with the pending retirement of Mark Lewis and realized a city building inspector position was needed.

“Due to Mark’s qualifications, we have been able to make it work with a contract inspection firm, but with his retirement, it is crucial that we get a full-time person on staff again,” City Manager David Vaughn said. “The job should post next week and will be open until filled.”

In other action, City Council approved the purchase of a 2019 Chevy Tahoe for the police department after a vehicle was damaged Sept. 7 in a traffic accident. Vaughn said most of the $47,527 cost will be reimbursed from insurance.

The city also approved a $84,274 purchase of a mobile computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system for the police and fire departments.

Burnet County dispatch has used the system, and this will allow the city to link with the county for less time on the radio.

According to the city, the mobile CAD will allow city emergency services to have map locations, safety details, and call history details while responding to calls.

Also during the council meeting, the purchase of eight items for Delaware Springs Golf Course at a total cost of $165,703.94 was approved. The equipment replaces old equipment at the end of its useful life, according to the city.

