Body found on Lake LBJ Oct. 16 identified as woman missing during previous flood

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The body found Oct. 16 on Lake LBJ near Kingsland was identified as that of a woman who had gone missing eight days prior during flooding of the Llano River in Kimble County.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the Travis County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 63-year-old Charlotte Moye of Flomaton, Alabama.

Just before noon Oct. 16, a person contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a body he had located that had washed ashore on Lake LBJ during the flooding. Patrol deputies responded to the 700 block of Circle Drive in the Kingsland area, found the body, and contacted investigators.

Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson ordered an autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy and identified the body with the help of dental records supplied by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

Moye was one of four people who went missing Oct. 8 when South Llano River floodwaters near Junction swept away several RVs. Three of the victims had been located during search operations near Junction.

Two of the other victims from the Kimble County area — Mike McGee, 65, and Joey Huss Jr., 55 — were also from Flomaton, Alabama, while the other, Darin Hartman, 51, was from San Angelo.

editor@thepicayune.com