Debris cleanup guidelines for Burnet County residents outside the city limits

FROM BURNET COUNTY:

The following guide has been developed for managing and disposing of debris associated with flood cleanup in Burnet County areas outside of city limits.

As much as possible, separate debris into piles:

• branches and vegetation that can go into a wood chipper;

• metal and appliances (remove food items);

• clothing, furniture, lumber, sliding, and glass.

Do not include containers of chemicals classified as hazardous waste such as pesticides, gasoline, paint, automotive products, batteries, or swimming pool chemicals. Arrangements are being made for the disposal of these waste materials.

Set piles as close to the road as possible. If you have a curb near your home, put the piles on top of the curb, not the road. If you have a ditch and no curb near your home, put the piles in the area between the ditch and the road. Be sure not to block the ditch or road.

You may burn untreated lumber, limbs, trees, or other plant debris provided you do not create a nuisance condition or traffic hazard. Notify the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 prior to burning and check to make sure there is not a burn ban in place.

Metal and appliances may be taken directly to Hill Country Recycling, 2000 Second St. in Marble Falls, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center is closed for lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. Call the center at (830) 693-3667 for more information.

For more information about debris disposal in Burnet County, call Development Services at (512) 715-5260 or the Sheriff’s Office.