Area ranchers to gather in Fredericksburg on Oct. 18

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is hosting a ranch gathering Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg.

The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about the association’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers, and connect with other cattle producers in the area.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary steak dinner.

Special Ranger Mike Barr will provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent government activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.

The free event is open to the public.

Register in advance at tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or by calling (800) 242-7820 ext. 192.

The Gillespie County Fairgrounds are located at 530 Fair Drive.