Median prices for homes sold up in September from 2017

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The September housing report from the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors shows close to a 25 percent increase in median prices for homes sold compared to September 2017.

The median price of 66 closed sales in Burnet County increased to $320,000 (plus-24 percent) and 55 closed sales in Llano County increased to $340,000 (plus-25.2 percent).

While the median price increased, the number of closed sales went down about 3 percent in Burnet County and 16.7 percent in Llano County.

Active listings were up in September compared to one year ago: 420 (plus-14.4 percent) in Burnet County and 498 (plus-12.9 percent) in Llano County.

The largest real estate market in the area — Horseshoe Bay — had 28 closed sales this September, which is by far the most of any city in the Highland Lakes. The only other city in double-digits was Kingsland at 13.

The cities with the highest median prices in September were Horseshoe Bay ($340,000), Marble Falls ($325,000), Meadowlakes ($290,000), Burnet ($213,000), and Kingsland ($185,000).

The market is slowing down as inventory increased from September to the previous year. Llano County inventory went up to 8.7 months from 7.1 in 2017; Burnet County increased to 6.1 months from 4.9 in September 2017.

jared@thepicayune.com