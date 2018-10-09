Walter F. Nelson, 97, of Marble Falls died Oct. 2, 2018

Walter F. Nelson, 97, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Oct. 2, 2018. He was born Nov. 10, 1920 in Ranger, Texas, to Thomas Howard Nelson and Elnora Berry Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Claudia Nolte Nelson.

He is survived by his children, Susan and Troy Ellett, Joe and Elaine Nelson, and Mary Ann and Vance Pennington; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Walter and Claudia were long-time members of St. John’s United Methodist Church. Walter had a 35-year career in accounting for the state of Texas.